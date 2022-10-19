Parallel Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

