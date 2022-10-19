Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 46,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

