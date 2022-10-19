Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $109,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

