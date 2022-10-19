Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $332.85 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00006143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.



Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

