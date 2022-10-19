Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Cap of $335.45 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $335.45 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.50 or 0.27665712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.