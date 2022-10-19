Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Tops $58.99 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 1% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $58.99 million and $1.57 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

