Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $477.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $483.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.
Insider Activity
In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
