Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $477.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $483.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

