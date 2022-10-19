ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Barclays

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

