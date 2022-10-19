Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

