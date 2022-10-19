Okta’s (OKTA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.62% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 56,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

