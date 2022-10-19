OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.52. OceanaGold shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 19,932 shares traded.
OCANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
