nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Dividend History for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

