nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

