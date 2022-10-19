Numeraire Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.84 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $85.32 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $14.49 or 0.00075289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

