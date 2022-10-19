NuCypher Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. NuCypher has a market cap of $101.89 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

