Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $506.80 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

