Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

