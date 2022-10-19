Northern Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

