North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Trading Down 0.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 41,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 60,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

North Mountain Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $117,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 144.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 380.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 113,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

