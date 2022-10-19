Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

