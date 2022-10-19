Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,636,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $166,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Netflix by 149.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 263,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 157,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

