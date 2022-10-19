Nepsis Inc. Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,538. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

