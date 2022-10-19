Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 397.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,507 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 976.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,861,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,620,000 after purchasing an additional 988,128 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,051.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 126,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 818.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 356,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,551,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.