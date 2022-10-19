NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NWG stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

