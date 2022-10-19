National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.

