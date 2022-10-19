Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.24. Murphy USA has a one year low of $160.74 and a one year high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

