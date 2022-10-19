MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

