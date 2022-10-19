MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

