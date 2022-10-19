MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

