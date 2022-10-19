MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

