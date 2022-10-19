Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,530,236 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 3.9% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $72,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 52,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,577. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.