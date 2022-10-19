Morgan Stanley Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

