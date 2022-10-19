Morgan Stanley Cuts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $4.50

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Matterport Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 15.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

