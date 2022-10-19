Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $202.82 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $202.82 million and $12.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007201 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,483,279 coins and its circulating supply is 423,509,779 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

