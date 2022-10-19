Monero Price Hits $146.46 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $146.46 or 0.00759240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $116.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00268116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00560932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00249893 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00270600 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,189,152 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.