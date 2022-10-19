Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.42. 135,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,652. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,641,982. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.