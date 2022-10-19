MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $237,350.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27625358 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010790 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

