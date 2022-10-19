MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $199,208.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

