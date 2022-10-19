Mizuho Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $6.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

SABR opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.80. Sabre has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 243,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sabre by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,871,000 after buying an additional 1,000,646 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

