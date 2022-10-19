Mizuho Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $95.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 485.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 81,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 26.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 87.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

