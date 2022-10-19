Mizuho Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 485.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 81,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 26.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 87.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.