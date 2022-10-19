MetisDAO Trading Up 11.1% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.53 million and $6.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $26.98 or 0.00140807 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,161.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.63596861 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,818,103.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

