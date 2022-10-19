MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $27.08 or 0.00141264 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.99 million and $5.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.63596861 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,818,103.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

