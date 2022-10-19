Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.87 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $18.87 million and $574,607.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

