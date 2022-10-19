Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 589,486 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Meta Platforms worth $783,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. 600,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

