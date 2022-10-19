McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46,415 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

