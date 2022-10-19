McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $251.36. 56,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

