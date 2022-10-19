Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $89.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Match Group has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

