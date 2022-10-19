Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.15. 20,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day moving average is $333.81.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

