Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

