Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $23,281.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00054536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.4433305 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $66,294.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.