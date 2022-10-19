MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

